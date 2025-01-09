The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $210,894.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,155,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,896.47. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,113,447 shares of company stock worth $26,908,674. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.