The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,856,000 after buying an additional 737,726 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $4,078,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

