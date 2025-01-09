The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,798,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $242.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.87 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Bank of America raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.