Thiago T. Santelmo Sells 3,511 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.54 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.