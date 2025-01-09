Thiago T. Santelmo Sells 3,511 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.54 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.