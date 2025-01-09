TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLSI shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $145.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, major shareholder Equity Ab Frankenius purchased 62,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,230,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,736,069.56. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 70,012 shares of company stock valued at $281,235 in the last 90 days. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

