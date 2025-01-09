Truist Financial Lowers Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $40.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 36.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 7.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.9% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 7.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

