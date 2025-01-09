UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.35 and a beta of 3.21.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total value of $2,133,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,894.61. This trade represents a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total transaction of $93,008,820.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,265.80. The trade was a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 652,549 shares of company stock worth $97,242,271. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

