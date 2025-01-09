UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CL King downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

NYSE DIN opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

