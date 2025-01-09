Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $495,231.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,985 shares in the company, valued at $92,229,686.55. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $43.65 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.