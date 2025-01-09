Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $231.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.68.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

