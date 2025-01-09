United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 47,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 12,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $126.70 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.