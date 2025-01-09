Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valhi by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Valhi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VHI shares. StockNews.com lowered Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

VHI opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $624.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.22. Valhi, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $41.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

