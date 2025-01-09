Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $109.47 and a 12-month high of $135.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

