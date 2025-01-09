Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $256.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $211.77 and a 1-year high of $280.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.85.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

