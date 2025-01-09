Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after buying an additional 395,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after buying an additional 375,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after buying an additional 2,914,442 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

