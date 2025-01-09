Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $271.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $280.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

