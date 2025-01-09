Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,124 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $71.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

