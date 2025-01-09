Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $38.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,257.25. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,601.28. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 26.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 317,804 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $5,083,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Verint Systems by 141.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 151,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 88,616 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

