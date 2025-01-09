Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.21.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
