Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 247,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,697 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.