Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Kate Gulliver Sells 5,974 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $268,531.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,881.80. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kate Gulliver sold 5,754 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $270,783.24.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,652,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5,699.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,235,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 675,271 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Wayfair by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,487,000 after purchasing an additional 432,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

