Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.21.

Honeywell International stock opened at $220.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.14. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $143.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

