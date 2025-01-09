Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $265.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 449.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 207,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 169,477 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,842,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 411,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 104,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

