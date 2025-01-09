Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

