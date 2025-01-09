Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of ULTY stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

