Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of ULTY stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $20.55.
YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
