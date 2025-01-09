Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 540,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

