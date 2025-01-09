Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,354 ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REK opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

