Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,354 ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
ProShares Short Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:REK opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $20.55.
ProShares Short Real Estate Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short Real Estate
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.