Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

