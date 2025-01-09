XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XFLT opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $7.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

