Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 265,014 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,841,000 after buying an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,905,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,128,000 after buying an additional 70,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,922,000 after acquiring an additional 69,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.55.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $397.00 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $233.95 and a 12-month high of $413.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

