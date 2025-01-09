Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $164.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.31. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $200.53.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

