14,124 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,174,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,924,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,811.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 866,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 319,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FEZ opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $54.16.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.