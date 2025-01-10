17,840 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 95,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 32,949 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

