33,266 Shares in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,677,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,738 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 199,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 793,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 55,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 56,788 shares during the period.

DIVI stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

