34,002 Shares in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,872,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after acquiring an additional 382,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

FTHI opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.