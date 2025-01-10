45,604 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTQI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 951.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 113,467 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $20.96 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $549.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

