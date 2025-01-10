4,815 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 160.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $276.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.10.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $219.60 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $5,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 592,029 shares in the company, valued at $160,883,880.75. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

