48,639 Shares in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $14,324,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,825,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,913,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,474,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.14). Equities research analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

