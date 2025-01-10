Adial Pharmaceuticals Updates Corporate Presentation in 8-K Filing

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently disclosed updates to its corporate presentation through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 8, 2025. The company, a Delaware corporation focused on addressing addictions and unmet medical needs, shared its revised corporate presentation in the filing.

Get alerts:

The provided corporate presentation, marked as Exhibit 99.1, includes forward-looking statements concerning the company’s intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding various aspects of its business, particularly the ongoing development of drugs targeting alcohol addiction. These forward-looking statements are accompanied by a disclaimer emphasizing the uncertainties and risks involved, as well as the non-guarantee of future performance based on such statements.

Moreover, it was highlighted in the filing that the information shared in the presentation, including the “safe harbor” language adhering to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, should not be considered “filed” for regulatory purposes. Adial Pharmaceuticals stated that the details from the corporate presentation should not be incorporated by reference into any future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In terms of financial statements and exhibits, the filing further elaborated that the company furnished a corporate presentation as Exhibit 99.1 and an interactive data file as Exhibit 104.

Adial Pharmaceuticals indicated that it remains committed to updating and revising the information included in their recent Form 8-K filing. While no specific timeline was given for updates, the company expressed its willingness to perform necessary revisions as deemed appropriate by management.

The filing concluded with the listing of exhibits, showcasing the corporate presentation of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., dated January 2025, along with an interactive data file embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the original filing for a comprehensive understanding of the information provided by Adial Pharmaceuticals in its updated corporate presentation.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Adial Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading