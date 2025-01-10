AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 953,615 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 200.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639,675 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,842,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,345 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,463,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,912,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,427,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,074,000 after buying an additional 870,856 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

