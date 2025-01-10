Alexander J. Jessett Sells 13,067 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,167. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.47.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 690.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 217,076 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

