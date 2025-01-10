Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,259,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,849,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,089,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,414 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,648,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.21 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.