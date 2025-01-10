Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 150.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.93.

View Our Latest Report on AON

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $352.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.85. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.