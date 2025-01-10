Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,518,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $242.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.75.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

