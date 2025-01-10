Argos Holdings Gp Llc Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $250,390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Argos Holdings Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

