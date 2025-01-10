Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,406 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ARM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ARM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 83.0% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $145.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 242.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.12. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

ARM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.32.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

