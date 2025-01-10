Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Approximately 522,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 970,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Artemis Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.18.
About Artemis Resources
Artemis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and copper deposits. The company's principal projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara, Western Australia; and the Paterson Central Gold-Copper located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.
See Also
