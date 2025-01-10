Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 32,485 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,061,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,499 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $2,198,882.34.
Rubrik Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of RBRK opened at $63.12 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 3,620.4% during the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.