Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 32,485 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,061,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 6th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,499 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $2,198,882.34.

Shares of RBRK opened at $63.12 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 3,620.4% during the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

