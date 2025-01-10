AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in AstraZeneca by 38.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.