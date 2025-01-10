ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the second quarter worth $343,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 9.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 122,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,702,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,412,000 after acquiring an additional 70,812 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,474,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 436,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $155,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,598 shares of company stock worth $3,186,432. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Trading Up 0.2 %

ATI opened at $55.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

